Joe Lee WilsonBorn 22 December 1935. Died 17 July 2011
Joe Lee Wilson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-12-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aeefa6f6-0ba4-4ef3-8f6f-fc086809f13b
Joe Lee Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Lee Wilson (December 22, 1935 – July 17, 2011) was an American gospel-influenced jazz singer, originally from Bristow, Oklahoma, who had lived in Europe since 1977. His voice is best recognized from several Archie Shepp albums recorded for Impulse! Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Lee Wilson Tracks
Sort by
Sittin' High
Joe Lee Wilson
Sittin' High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sittin' High
Last played on
Pink Champagne
Joe Lee Wilson
Pink Champagne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pink Champagne
Last played on
Joe Lee Wilson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist