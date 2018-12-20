Blackmore’s NightFormed 1997
Blackmore’s Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjrv.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aeee5fe5-38f5-41bc-8ab8-9f9aa23e4f68
Blackmore’s Night Biography (Wikipedia)
Blackmore's Night is a British/American traditional folk rock band formed in 1997, consisting of Ritchie Blackmore (acoustic guitar, hurdy gurdy, mandola, mandolin, nyckelharpe and electric guitar), Candice Night (lead vocals, lyricist and woodwinds), The Scarlett Fiddler on violin, The Troubadour of Aberdeen on drums, Bard David of Larchmont on keyboards, Earl Grey of Chimay on bass and Lady Lynn on backing vocals. To date they have released ten studio albums; their latest, All Our Yesterdays, was released on September 18, 2015.
Blackmore’s Night Tracks
Christmas Eve
Blackmore’s Night
Christmas Eve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrv.jpglink
Christmas Eve
Last played on
Village Dance
Blackmore’s Night
Village Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrv.jpglink
Village Dance
Last played on
Under a Violet Moon
Blackmore’s Night
Under a Violet Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrv.jpglink
Under a Violet Moon
Last played on
The Circle
Blackmore’s Night
The Circle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrv.jpglink
The Circle
Last played on
March the Heroes Home
Blackmore’s Night
March the Heroes Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrv.jpglink
March the Heroes Home
Last played on
Dancer and the Moon
Blackmore’s Night
Dancer and the Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrv.jpglink
Dancer and the Moon
Last played on
The Moon is Shining
Blackmore’s Night
The Moon is Shining
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrv.jpglink
The Moon is Shining
Last played on
Darkness
Blackmore’s Night
Darkness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrv.jpglink
Darkness
Last played on
The Times They Are A Changin'
Blackmore’s Night
The Times They Are A Changin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrv.jpglink
The Times They Are A Changin'
Last played on
Can't Help Falling In Love
Blackmore’s Night
Can't Help Falling In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrv.jpglink
Can't Help Falling In Love
Last played on
Mid Winter's Night
Blackmore’s Night
Mid Winter's Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrv.jpglink
Mid Winter's Night
Last played on
The Village on Sand
Blackmore’s Night
The Village on Sand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrv.jpglink
The Village on Sand
Last played on
Wind In the Willows
Blackmore’s Night
Wind In the Willows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjrv.jpglink
Wind In the Willows
Last played on
