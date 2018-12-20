Blackmore's Night is a British/American traditional folk rock band formed in 1997, consisting of Ritchie Blackmore (acoustic guitar, hurdy gurdy, mandola, mandolin, nyckelharpe and electric guitar), Candice Night (lead vocals, lyricist and woodwinds), The Scarlett Fiddler on violin, The Troubadour of Aberdeen on drums, Bard David of Larchmont on keyboards, Earl Grey of Chimay on bass and Lady Lynn on backing vocals. To date they have released ten studio albums; their latest, All Our Yesterdays, was released on September 18, 2015.