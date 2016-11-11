The Mel-Tones was an American vocal group of the 1940s and 1950s, formed and led by Mel Tormé. They are sometimes credited as The Meltones.

The Mel-Tones appeared on several radio programs and released several records on their own, and also as the vocalists on some of Artie Shaw's records.

Besides Tormé, the members were Betty Beveridge, Ginny O'Connor (who married Henry Mancini in 1947), Bernie Parke, and Diz Disruhd (later replaced by Les Baxter). Tormé (still a teenager when he formed the group, in 1943) was lead singer and arranger. The group disbanded in 1945 or 1946, but Tormé reformed them from time to time for special projects. A 1957 release of Tormé's California Suite featured the Mel-Tones, with Loulie Jean Norman replacing Betty Beveridge. The Mel-Tones last album, Back in Town, was recorded in 1959 and released in 1960; personnel at that time was original members Ginny O'Connor and Bernie Parke, and Sue Allen and Tom Kenny.