Michael Horovitz OBE (born 4 April 1935) is a British poet, editor, artist and translator. He founded the literary periodical New Departures in 1959, and in the following decades organized many "Live New Departures" events featuring poetry and jazz performances.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia