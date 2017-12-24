Michael HorovitzBorn 4 April 1935
Michael Horovitz
1935-04-04
Michael Horovitz Biography
Michael Horovitz OBE (born 4 April 1935) is a British poet, editor, artist and translator. He founded the literary periodical New Departures in 1959, and in the following decades organized many "Live New Departures" events featuring poetry and jazz performances.
Michael Horovitz Tracks
Hot Wine
Michael Horovitz
Hot Wine
Hot Wine
Bankbusted Nuclear Detergent Blues
Michael Horovitz
Bankbusted Nuclear Detergent Blues
Bankbusted Nuclear Detergent Blues
Ballade of the Nocturnal Commune (feat. Damon Albarn, Paul Weller & Graham Coxon)
Michael Horovitz
Ballade of the Nocturnal Commune (feat. Damon Albarn, Paul Weller & Graham Coxon)
Ballade of the Nocturnal Commune (feat. Damon Albarn, Paul Weller & Graham Coxon)
Tyger
William Blake Klezmatrix Band & Michael Horovitz
Tyger
Tyger
Ballade Of The Nocturnal Commune
Michael Horovitz
Ballade Of The Nocturnal Commune
An Excerpt from 'A New Wasteland'
Michael Horovitz
An Excerpt from 'A New Wasteland'
