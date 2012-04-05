LlamaNashville jam band. Formed 1996. Disbanded 2003
Llama
1996
Llama Biography (Wikipedia)
Llama was an American alternative rock band from Nashville, Tennessee. Formed by high school friends Ben Brown, Neil Mason, Ben Morton, and Matthew Stewart, they were discovered while playing a concert in a local pizzeria.[citation needed] Then called the Dahlia Llamas, they were signed to a contract with MCA Records and changed their name to Llama while the three original members of the band were still in high school.[citation needed]
Llama Tracks
Goldschmidt: Cada qué
Goldschmidt: Cada qué
Last played on
