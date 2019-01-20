Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet BandFormed 1974
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02x9r5p.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aeea3060-05ba-4dda-8c92-3dc899e24ce8
Tracks
Sort by
We've Got Tonite
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
We've Got Tonite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
We've Got Tonite
Last played on
Against the Wind
Drew Abbott
Against the Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqcf.jpglink
Against the Wind
Last played on
Mainstreet
Bob Seger
Mainstreet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqcf.jpglink
Mainstreet
Last played on
Night Moves
Bob Seger
Night Moves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqcf.jpglink
Night Moves
Last played on
Turn The Page
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Turn The Page
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
Turn The Page
Last played on
Old Time Rock And Roll
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Old Time Rock And Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
Old Time Rock And Roll
Last played on
We've Got Tonight
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
We've Got Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
We've Got Tonight
Last played on
Ship Of Fools
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Ship Of Fools
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
Ship Of Fools
Last played on
Bo Diddley
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Bo Diddley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
Bo Diddley
Last played on
Against The Wind
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Against The Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
Against The Wind
Last played on
Shame On The Moon
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Shame On The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
Shame On The Moon
Last played on
Till It Shines
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Till It Shines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
Till It Shines
Last played on
We've Got Tonight
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
We've Got Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
We've Got Tonight
Last played on
Roll Me Away
Bob Seger
Roll Me Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqcf.jpglink
Roll Me Away
Last played on
Night Moves
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Night Moves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
Night Moves
Last played on
Against The Wind
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Against The Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
Against The Wind
Last played on
Ramblin Gamblin Man
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Ramblin Gamblin Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
Ramblin Gamblin Man
Last played on
Little Drummer Boy
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Little Drummer Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
Little Drummer Boy
Last played on
Like A Rock
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Like A Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
Like A Rock
Last played on
Hollywood Nights
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Hollywood Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
Hollywood Nights
Last played on
The Fire Down Below
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
The Fire Down Below
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
The Fire Down Below
Last played on
Mainstreet
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Mainstreet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02x9r5p.jpglink
Mainstreet
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist