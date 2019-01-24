Cathy DennisBorn 25 March 1969
Cathy Dennis
1969-03-25
Cathy Dennis Biography (Wikipedia)
Catherine Roseanne Dennis (born 25 March 1969) is a British singer, songwriter, record producer and actress. After a moderately successful international solo career, Dennis later received great success as a writer of pop songs, scoring eight UK number ones and winning five Ivor Novello Awards.
In 2004, Dennis was listed 66th in the Q Magazine list of the top 100 most influential people in music and in 2006, she won the UK music industry's Woman of the Year Award.
Cathy Dennis Tracks
Touch Me (All Night Long)
Touch Me (All Night Long)
Touch Me
Touch Me
Too Many Walls
Too Many Walls
Waterloo Sunset
Waterloo Sunset
C'mon And Get My Love (feat. Cathy Dennis)
C'mon And Get My Love (feat. Cathy Dennis)
Everybody Get Up
Everybody Get Up
Just Another Dream
Just Another Dream
West End Pad
West End Pad
Never Had a Dream Come True
Never Had a Dream Come True
Touch Me (J-LAH Remix)
Touch Me (J-LAH Remix)
