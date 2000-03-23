Ed McCurdyBorn 11 January 1919. Died 23 March 2000
Ed McCurdy
1919-01-11
Ed McCurdy Biography (Wikipedia)
Ed McCurdy (January 11, 1919 – March 23, 2000) was an American folk singer, songwriter, and television actor. His most well-known song was the anti-war "Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream", written in 1950.
