Feed Her to the Sharks Biography (Wikipedia)
Feed Her to the Sharks is an Australian metalcore band from Melbourne, formed in 2008. The band has self-released two full-length albums, The Beauty of Falling (2010) and Savage Seas (2013), along with a third following their signing to Victory Records, Fortitude (2015).
