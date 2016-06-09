Granville is a music band from Caen, France, consisting of Mélissa Dubourg, Sofian El Gharrafi and Arthur Allizard. The band started in 2011 and is named for the French town Granville. The band is influenced by 1960s music and artists including Serge Gainsbourg, France Gall and Françoise Hardy and other artists including Girl group, Dreamhouse and Best Coast.

French magazine Le Point describes their music as Anglo-Saxon garage rock and yéyé revisited melodies". Another magazine Les Inrockuptibles called their In 2012, Granville performed at Festival Papillons de nuit and Rock en Seine.

The band released their first album entitled Les Voiles in 2013, which magazine Les Inrockuptibles called "disc pop very precisely American charm that brought a West Coast wind, it is a dozen romantic and naive ballads".