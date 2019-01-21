Paul DanielConductor. Born 5 July 1958
Paul Daniel
1958-07-05
Paul Daniel Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Daniel CBE (born 5 July 1958) is an English conductor.
Paul Daniel Tracks
Tre sbirri... Te Deum (Tosca)
Giacomo Puccini
Epiphany (Sweeney Todd)
Stephen Sondheim
Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Richard Rodgers
Epiphany (Sweeney Todd)
Stephen Sondheim
The Silver Tassie - Act 4 Scene 3 "I Can See But I Cannot Dance"
Mark-Anthony Turnage
When the night wind howls (Ruddigore)
Arthur Sullivan
Wer ist das
Alban Berg
The Ballad of Mack the Knife (The Threepenny Opera)
Kurt Weill
Coles: Behind The Lines
Cecil Coles
Orchestra
Overture and Waltz from Powder Her Face
Thomas Adès
Spitfire Prelude and Fugue - concert version
William Walton
La Mer
Claude Debussy
D'un matin de printemps
Lili Boulanger
Iberia
Claude Debussy
"Thanks be to God" (Elijah)
Felix Mendelssohn
Norfolk Rhapsody No 1 in E minor
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Richard Rodgers
The Solent (Three Impressions)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Dances from Powder Her Face (Overture)
Thomas Adès
La calunnia è un venticello (The Barber of Seville)
Gioachino Rossini
The Solent
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Credo in un Dio crudel (Otello)
Giuseppe Verdi
Johannesburg Festival Overture
William Walton
Dances from Powder Her Face (Finale)
Thomas Adès
Sinfonietta for small orchestra
Thomas Armstrong
Concerto for marimba and strings (3rd mvt)
Ney Rosauro
Powder Her Face (Overture)
Thomas Adès
It is enough, O Lord (Elijah)
Felix Mendelssohn
Arafura Dances (Second Maninya)
Ross Edwards
Ruddigore; Act 2 no.20; When the night wind howls (The ghosts' high noon)
Arthur Sullivan
An American in Paris
George Gershwin
Elijah
Felix Mendelssohn
'Oh, what a beautiful mornin' (Oklahoma!)
Richard Rodgers
Past BBC Events
Rachmaninov in Leeds
Leeds Town Hall
2014-02-22T17:18:40
22
Feb
2014
Rachmaninov in Leeds
19:30
Leeds Town Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 67 - Henry Wood Day - Last Night of the Proms 1910
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erz9rz
Royal Albert Hall
5
Sep
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 67 - Henry Wood Day - Last Night of the Proms 1910
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec2c8g
Royal Albert Hall
19
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqbq9r
Royal Albert Hall
17
Aug
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 74 - Last Night of the Proms 2005
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed9c8g
Royal Albert Hall
10
Sep
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 74 - Last Night of the Proms 2005
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist