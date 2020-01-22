Inhaler are an Irish pop rock band originating from Dublin. The band consists of vocalist/guitarist Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon. The band were tipped for success in 2020 when they ranked at number 5 in BBC's Sound of... music poll. Inhaler have released five singles, "I Want You", "It Won’t Always Be Like This", "My Honest Face", "Ice Cream Sundae". and “We have to move on”.