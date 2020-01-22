InhalerDublin. Formed 2012
Inhaler
2012
Inhaler Biography (Wikipedia)
Inhaler are an Irish pop rock band originating from Dublin. The band consists of vocalist/guitarist Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon. The band were tipped for success in 2020 when they ranked at number 5 in BBC's Sound of... music poll. Inhaler have released five singles, "I Want You", "It Won’t Always Be Like This", "My Honest Face", "Ice Cream Sundae". and “We have to move on”.
Inhaler Tracks
My Honest Face
My Honest Face
My Honest Face
Last played on
