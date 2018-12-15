The MonroesSan Diego new wave band. Disbanded 1988
The Monroes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aed62388-f472-41a1-838c-ed29689afc54
The Monroes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Monroes were a new wave band from San Diego active throughout most of the 1980s. They are best known for their single "What Do All the People Know".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Monroes Tracks
Sort by
What Do All The People Know
The Monroes
What Do All The People Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Do All The People Know
Last played on
The Monroes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist