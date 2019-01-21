Beth Jeans Houghton (a.k.a. Du Blonde) (born 3 January 1990) is a Newcastle upon Tyne-born multi-disciplinary musician, composer, artist, animator and video director. Her influences range from psychedelic rock, punk, blues, 1960s garage rock and soul. She works as an artist under her birth name, Beth Jeans Houghton, working with photography, illustration, animation, video and sculpture. She has directed and animated music videos for multiple artists including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ezra Furman, and Laura Marling's band LUMP. She writes, performs and produces music under the name Du Blonde.

Houghton is genderqueer, and identifies as non-binary.