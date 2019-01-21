Du BlondeBorn 1990
Du Blonde
1990
Du Blonde Biography
Beth Jeans Houghton (a.k.a. Du Blonde) (born 3 January 1990) is a Newcastle upon Tyne-born multi-disciplinary musician, composer, artist, animator and video director. Her influences range from psychedelic rock, punk, blues, 1960s garage rock and soul. She works as an artist under her birth name, Beth Jeans Houghton, working with photography, illustration, animation, video and sculpture. She has directed and animated music videos for multiple artists including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ezra Furman, and Laura Marling's band LUMP. She writes, performs and produces music under the name Du Blonde.
Houghton is genderqueer, and identifies as non-binary.
Du Blonde Tracks
Angel
Du Blonde
Angel
Angel
Last played on
Coffee Machine
Du Blonde
Coffee Machine
Coffee Machine
Last played on
Buddy
Du Blonde
Buddy
Buddy
Last played on
Angel - Riley Session 101218
Du Blonde
Angel - Riley Session 101218
Angel - Riley Session 101218
Last played on
Holiday Resort (6 Music Live Session 10/12/18)
Du Blonde
Holiday Resort (6 Music Live Session 10/12/18)
Coffee Machine (6 Music Live Session 10/12/18)
Du Blonde
Coffee Machine (6 Music Live Session 10/12/18)
Buddy (6 Music Live Session 10/12/18)
Du Blonde
Buddy (6 Music Live Session 10/12/18)
Buddy (6 Music Live Session 10/12/18)
Black Flag
Du Blonde
Black Flag
Black Flag
Performer
Last played on
Hunter
Du Blonde
Hunter
Hunter
Last played on
Raw Honey
Du Blonde
Raw Honey
Raw Honey
Last played on
Isn't It Wild
Du Blonde
Isn't It Wild
Isn't It Wild
Last played on
Where is My Mind
Du Blonde
Where is My Mind
Where is My Mind
Last played on
Chips To Go
Du Blonde
Chips To Go
Chips To Go
Last played on
Mind Is On My Mind feat. Samuel T. Herring
Du Blonde
Mind Is On My Mind feat. Samuel T. Herring
Hunter
Du Blonde
Hunter
Hunter
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Du Blonde, All We Are, Eugene McGuinness, Fenster, Michael Rother, JOHN, Hey Colossus, The Rhythm Method, Croatian Amor, Benin City, Meatraffle, USA Nails, The Messthetics, KURU, Table Scraps, The Honey Hahs, Throw Down Bones, Deja Vega, The Gluts, DEWEY, Purple Heart Parade, Warm Drag, Black Doldrums, Ghost Car, Los Bitchos, Pill (NYC), The Sly Persuaders, Squid (UK), Ice Cold Slush, Black Country, New Road, N0V3L, Fat Earthers, Deep Tan and Champagne Superchillin'
Unknown venue, London, UK
19
Feb
2019
Du Blonde
Hare & Hounds, Birmingham, UK
20
Feb
2019
Du Blonde
Broadcast, Glasgow, UK
21
Feb
2019
Du Blonde
Yes, Manchester, UK
22
Feb
2019
Du Blonde
The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
