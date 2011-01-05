EasyworldFormed 1996. Disbanded September 2004
Easyworld were an English indie alternative rock/pop band hailing from Eastbourne, consisting of David Ford on vocals, Jo Taylor on bass and Glenn Hooper on drums, active between 2001 and 2004. The band achieved limited success in the early 2000s, releasing 3 albums in total; Better Ways to Self Destruct, This Is Where I Stand and Kill the Last Romantic on Fierce Panda Records and Jive Records before parting ways in August 2004.
How Did It Ever Come To This?
