Formed 2017
NOTD
2017
NOTD
NOTD (pronounced "noted") is a production duo from Sweden composed of Tobias Danielsson and Samuel Brandt best known for their song "I Wanna Know" featuring Bea Miller.
NOTD Tracks
So Close (Dramä Remix) (feat. Georgia Ku & Captain Cuts)
So Close (feat. Georgia Ku & Captain Cuts)
Been There Done That (feat. Tove Styrke)
I Wanna Know (feat. Bea Miller)
I Wanna Know (Alphalove Remix) (feat. Bea Miller)
