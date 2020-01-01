Mina CaputoAka Keith Caputo. Born 4 December 1973
Mina Caputo
1973-12-04
Mina Caputo Biography (Wikipedia)
Mina Caputo (born Keith Caputo on December 4, 1973) is an American singer best known as the lead singer and a founding member of the New York City heavy metal band Life of Agony.
