Joy Kills Sorrow was a Boston-based indie pop, American roots stringband formed in 2005. The band at its last concert in May 2014 consisted of founding member and award-winning flatpicking guitarist Matthew Arcara, vocalist Emma Beaton, Wes Corbett on banjo, Jacob Jolliff on mandolin and Zoe Guigueno on bass.

The band's name is a play on the call letters of WJKS, the Indiana radio station that broadcast the Monroe Brothers in the 1930s.