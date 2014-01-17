Joy Kills SorrowFormed 2005. Disbanded 2014
Joy Kills Sorrow
2005
Joy Kills Sorrow Biography (Wikipedia)
Joy Kills Sorrow was a Boston-based indie pop, American roots stringband formed in 2005. The band at its last concert in May 2014 consisted of founding member and award-winning flatpicking guitarist Matthew Arcara, vocalist Emma Beaton, Wes Corbett on banjo, Jacob Jolliff on mandolin and Zoe Guigueno on bass.
The band's name is a play on the call letters of WJKS, the Indiana radio station that broadcast the Monroe Brothers in the 1930s.
Joy Kills Sorrow Tracks
Get along / Newman
Get along / Newman
Enlistee
Enlistee
Workin / Such Great Heights
Workin / Such Great Heights
Was it you / Gold
Was it you / Gold
YOU WILL CHANGE ME
YOU WILL CHANGE ME
Last played on
Wouldn't Have Noticed
Wouldn't Have Noticed
Last played on
new shoes
new shoes
Last played on
Joy Kills Sorrow Links
