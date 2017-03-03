Eduard Anatolyevich Khil (Russian: Эдуа́рд Анато́льевич Хиль, (often anglicized as Edward Hill); 4 September 1934 – 4 June 2012) was a Soviet-Russian baritone singer and a recipient of the People's Artist of the RSFSR. Khil became known to international audiences in 2010, when a 1976 recording of him singing a non-lexical vocable version of the song "I Am Very Glad, as I'm Finally Returning Back Home" (Russian: Я о́чень рад, ведь я, наконе́ц, возвраща́юсь домо́й, Ya ochen rad, ved ya, nakonets, vozvrashchajus domoy) became an Internet meme, often referred to as "Trololol" or "Trololo", as an onomatopoeia of the song, or as the "Russian Rickroll", and, as such, the song was commonly associated with Internet trolling. The song's newfound prominence in Internet culture led him to adopt Mr. Trololo as a stage name.