Scott JoplinBorn 24 November 1868. Died 1 April 1917
Scott Joplin Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Joplin (c. 1867/68 or November 24, 1868 – April 1, 1917) was an African-American composer and pianist. Joplin achieved fame for his ragtime compositions and was dubbed the King of Ragtime. During his brief career, he wrote 44 original ragtime pieces, one ragtime ballet, and two operas. One of his first and most popular pieces, the "Maple Leaf Rag", became ragtime's first and most influential hit, and has been recognized as the archetypal rag.
Joplin was born into a musical family of railway laborers in Texarkana, Arkansas, and developed his musical knowledge with the help of local teachers. He grew up in Texarkana, Texas, where he formed a vocal quartet and taught mandolin and guitar. During the late 1880s he left his job as a railroad laborer and travelled the American South as an itinerant musician. He went to Chicago for the World's Fair of 1893, which played a major part in making ragtime a national craze by 1897.
Joplin moved to Sedalia, Missouri, in 1894 and earned a living as a piano teacher; there he taught future ragtime composers Arthur Marshall, Scott Hayden and Brun Campbell. He began publishing music in 1895, and publication of his "Maple Leaf Rag" in 1899 brought him fame. This piece had a profound influence on writers of ragtime. It also brought Joplin a steady income for life, though he did not reach this level of success again and frequently had financial problems. In 1901 Joplin moved to St. Louis, where he continued to compose and publish, and regularly performed in the community. The score to his first opera A Guest of Honor was confiscated in 1903 with his belongings for non-payment of bills, and is now considered lost.
- Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Raghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w64mm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w64mm.jpg2014-03-25T10:46:00.000ZHoward Goodall and Suzy Klein discuss Scott Joplin's Maple Leaf Rag.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01w64mq
Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag
Scott Joplin Tracks
The Entertainer
Maple Leaf Rag
Fig Leaf Rag
Sunflower slow drag
Felicity Rag
Sugar Cane
Solace (Mexican Serenade)
Maple Leaf Rag
Bethena (A Concert Waltz)
Eugenia arr Averay for wind trio
Magnetic Rag
Maple Leaf Rag
The Entertainer
The Strenuous life
Solace (A Mexican serenade) - rag for piano
Solace
The Entertainer
Magnetic Rag
Original Rag
Solace
Weeping willow
Maple Leaf Rag
The Sycamore
Real Slow Drag
Solace (A Mexican Serenade)
Pineapple rag, arr. Perlman for violin and piano [orig. for piano]
Elite Syncopations - Ballet Score
Paragon Rag arr for wind trio
Maple leaf rag for piano
Overture: Treemonisha
Peacherine rag
Magnetic Rag
Maple Leaf Rag
Elite Syncopations
Elite Syncopations arr Perlman
Heliotrope Bouquet
The Entertainer
