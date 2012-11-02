All About EdenBand included on Compilation CD. Kill Your Management - Volume 8
All About Eden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aec73458-ed51-4ca2-a6df-a8b26f46f372
All About Eden Tracks
Sort by
Through the Night
All About Eden
Through the Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Through the Night
Last played on
Wise Guy
All About Eden
Wise Guy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wise Guy
Last played on
All About Eden Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist