Patrick PageBorn 27 April 1962
Patrick Page
1962-04-27
Patrick Page Biography
Patrick Page (born April 27, 1962) is an American actor and playwright. He originated the role of Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. He also played Menenius in Red Bull Theater's Coriolanus.
