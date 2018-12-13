Go-Kart MozartBritish band; fronted by Lawrence of Felt/Denim
Go-Kart Mozart Biography (Wikipedia)
Go-Kart Mozart are an English independent pop band founded by Lawrence, formerly of the bands Felt and Denim. Lawrence formed the group as a reaction to his previous bands' lack of commercial success. He has called it "the world's first B-side band," which he explains "simply meant that you would take away the pressure of I've got to write a hit single, I've got to write an album that's going to get in the top ten." Their name comes from a line in the song "Blinded by the Light" by Bruce Springsteen.
Relative Poverty (6 Music session for Marc Riley 12.02.18)
Chromium-Plated We're So Elated
Big Ship
Retro Glancing
I'm Dope
When You're Depressed
Retro Glancing (6 Music Session, 30 Apr 2013)
Electric Rock And Roll (6 Music Session, 30 Apr 2013)
Donna And The Dope Fiends (6 Music Session, 30 Apr 2013) 3
Relative Poverty
Crokadile Rokstarz
A Ding Ding Ding Ding Dong!!
A New World
A Black Hood On His Head (6 Music Session, 12 Feb 2018)
Chromium Plated We're So Elated (6 Music session 12.02.18)
Relative Poverty (6 Music session 12.02.18)
Anagram / Zelda/ Knickers Medley (6 Music session 12.02.18)
West Brom Blues / The Sun (6 Music Session, 30 Apr 2013)
Anagram Of We Sold Apes
The Sun
Electric Rock And Roll
