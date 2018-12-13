Go-Kart Mozart are an English independent pop band founded by Lawrence, formerly of the bands Felt and Denim. Lawrence formed the group as a reaction to his previous bands' lack of commercial success. He has called it "the world's first B-side band," which he explains "simply meant that you would take away the pressure of I've got to write a hit single, I've got to write an album that's going to get in the top ten." Their name comes from a line in the song "Blinded by the Light" by Bruce Springsteen.