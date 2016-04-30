Rayven Justice (born August 13, 1991) is an American rapper, singer, and actor from Oakland, California. He first started his career as part of the rap and songwriter duo Justice Brothers with his brother Raymen. Rayven Justice began pursuing a full-time solo career in 2010, and his vocals typically blend R&B with "hip hop beats and plenty of bass." His collaborative album Both Sides of the Tracks was released in 2012, and he has also collaborated with artists such as French Montana, Dubb, Iamsu!, TeeFlii, Problem, Waka Flocka Flame, Pleasure P, and Migos. After releasing a number of singles, Rayven Justice released his I Have a Dream EP and album in 2014. Currently based in Oakland, he tours regularly.