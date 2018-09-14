Billy ChildsUS composer/jazz pianist. Born 8 March 1957
Billy Childs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-03-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aebcefdb-3faa-426d-9539-114ab4255ab1
Billy Childs Biography (Wikipedia)
William Edward Childs (born March 8, 1957) is a jazz pianist, arranger and conductor from Los Angeles, California.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Childs Tracks
Sort by
Stay
Billy Childs
Stay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay
Last played on
Backwards Bop
Billy Childs
Backwards Bop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Backwards Bop
Last played on
Lullaby of Birdland
George Shearing
Lullaby of Birdland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fcx1.jpglink
Lullaby of Birdland
Music Arranger
Fascinating Rhythm
George Gershwin
Fascinating Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Fascinating Rhythm
Music Arranger
Embraceable You
George Gershwin
Embraceable You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Embraceable You
Music Arranger
The Confession
Becca Stevens
The Confession
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Confession
Last played on
Billy Childs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist