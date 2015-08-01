Louis PhilippeBorn 24 June 1959
Louis Philippe
1959-06-24
Louis Philippe Biography (Wikipedia)
Philippe Auclair (24 June 1959), also known by his moniker Louis Philippe, is a French singer-songwriter, musician, news correspondent and football journalist who has been active from the mid-1980s onwards. He is associated with the short-lived él record label, where he served as an in-house writer and producer. Since the label's demise (1989), he has grown into one of the 'elder statesmen' of indiepop.[not verified in body]
Louis Philippe Tracks
The Huddle House
Stuart Moxham
The Huddle House
The Huddle House
The Wonder Of It All
Louis Philippe
The Wonder Of It All
The Wonder Of It All
Liverpool
Louis Philippe
Liverpool
Liverpool
9th & 13th
Jonathan Coe
9th & 13th
9th & 13th
If Your Missing Someone
Louis Philippe
If Your Missing Someone
If Your Missing Someone
