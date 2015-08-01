Philippe Auclair (24 June 1959), also known by his moniker Louis Philippe, is a French singer-songwriter, musician, news correspondent and football journalist who has been active from the mid-1980s onwards. He is associated with the short-lived él record label, where he served as an in-house writer and producer. Since the label's demise (1989), he has grown into one of the 'elder statesmen' of indiepop.[not verified in body]