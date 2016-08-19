Masters of Reality is an American rock band formed in 1981 by frontman Chris Goss and guitarist Tim Harrington in Syracuse, New York. A band that was inspired by a combination of early King Crimson and early Black Sabbath, with original songs which include "Building the Kingdom", "Voodoo Doll", "Metal Entity", "M.O.R.", "Cash", "Anchor", "Stones in Every Field", and "Doraldina's Prophecies". The band is sometimes associated with the "Palm Desert Scene", after the first lineup which includes bands like Kyuss, Queens of the Stone Age and many other stoner rock and "desert rock" bands. The band is named after the album Master of Reality by Black Sabbath.

The band's music has touched on many styles, after the first lineup, ranging from hard rock to blues, from progressive rock to Beatlesque pop music.

Frontman Goss is also a notable producer (Kyuss, Queens of the Stone Age, UNKLE, Soulwax, Melissa Auf der Maur, The Eighties Matchbox B-Line Disaster) and has contributed to many other bands in the Palm Desert Scene and beyond.