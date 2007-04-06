ThunderpussFormed 1997. Disbanded 2003
Thunderpuss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aeb5630f-f3f1-442f-a11a-23f03dc51c86
Thunderpuss Biography (Wikipedia)
Thunderpuss was the (mainly dance) remix/production team of Los Angeles-based music producers Barry Harris and Chris Cox. Harris had previously worked as part of several music groups including Kon Kan, Top Kat, Killer Bunnies and Outta Control and had also released several solo singles himself. Cox, a musician and DJ, had also worked for years as a DJ and producer, producing a megamix of Paula Abdul songs, among other things, and started his own record label, Interhit Records, with Jeff Johnson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thunderpuss Tracks
Sort by
So Fabulous, So Fierce (Freak Out) (feat. Jocelyn Enriquez)
Thunderpuss
So Fabulous, So Fierce (Freak Out) (feat. Jocelyn Enriquez)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Fabulous, So Fierce (Freak Out) (feat. Jocelyn Enriquez)
Last played on
Thunderpuss Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist