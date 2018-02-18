The Norwegian Arctic Philharmonic (Nordnorsk Opera og Symfoniorkester) is an orchestral institution. Since its founding in 2009, it has become one of Northern Norway’s largest and most active cultural institutions, performing opera and concert productions in various formats each year.

The Arctic Philharmonic alternates between different ensemble formats on a regular basis - from small chamber groups via the sinfonietta and chamber orchestra to a full philharmonic orchestra. The Principal Conductor of the philharmonic orchestra is Christian Lindberg, the Artistic Director of the chamber orchestra is Henning Kraggerud and the Artistic Director of the sinfonietta Øyvind Bjorå.

The Arctic Philharmonic collaborates with the other players on the region’s art and culture scene, and has cooperation agreements with the Norwegian Armed Forces’ Band North and Landsdelsmusikerne i Nord-Norge.