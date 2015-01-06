Amen AndrewsBorn 26 January 1973
Amen Andrews
1973-01-26
Amen Andrews Biography (Wikipedia)
Luke Vibert (born 26 January 1973) is a British electronic musician and producer, best known for his work under several aliases such as Plug and Wagon Christ. Raised in Cornwall, Vibert began releasing projects in the 1990s across varied genres, including techno, drum 'n' bass, and trip hop. He has recorded on labels such as Rephlex, Ninja Tune, Planet Mu, and Warp.
