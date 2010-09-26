Cesare Negri (c. 1535 – c. 1605) was an Italian dancer and choreographer. He was nicknamed il Trombone[citation needed], an ugly or jocular name for someone "who likes to blow his own horn". Born in Milan, he founded a dance academy there in 1554. He was an active court choreographer for the nobility in Milan. He wrote Le Grazie d'Amore, the first text on ballet theory to expound the principle of the five basic positions[citation needed]. It was republished in 1604 as Nuove Inventioni di Balli (New Inventions of the Dance).

It is a work that contains three parts, of which the second rule 55 technical rules, while in the third figure with choreographic descriptions. He is found in his new work, such as the tram, the leap of fiocó, a kind of launch made in the street: it was to touch a knot of ribbons suspended ceiling (fiocco,) with the tip of the foot During the jump Negri is The first that defends the feet in the fuore, origin of the call "in dehors". It describes steps of a technical difficulty superior and executed with greater speed like the pirouette on a foot or the turns in the air, that the present dancers continue practicing. Other steps we find in races or pranks. There are also some notions of pedagogy in the sense in which they explain that the defined steps can serve as preparation for others, and the use of a support to exercise in performing.