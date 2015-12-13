Lester BangsAmerican music journalist, author and musician. Born 13 December 1948. Died 30 April 1982
Lester Bangs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-12-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aeaeb860-d128-48fb-a6b9-6572426f7830
Lester Bangs Biography (Wikipedia)
Leslie Conway "Lester" Bangs (December 14, 1948 – April 30, 1982) was an American music journalist, critic, author, and musician. He wrote for Creem and Rolling Stone magazines, and was known for his leading influence in rock music criticism. The music critic Jim DeRogatis called him "America's greatest rock critic".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lester Bangs Tracks
Sort by
Live
Lester Bangs
Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live
Last played on
Lester Bangs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist