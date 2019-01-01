張惠妹Born 9 August 1972
Kulilay Amit (simplified Chinese: 张惠妹; traditional Chinese: 張惠妹; pinyin: Zhāng Huìmèi, born 9 August 1972), better known by her stage name A-Mei, is a Taiwanese Puyuma singer-songwriter. In 1996, she made her singing debut and released her album, Sisters. Her albums, Truth (2001), Amit (2009), and Faces of Paranoia (2014), each won her a Golden Melody Award for Best Mandarin Female Singer, and made her one of the singers who won the category the most times. Having sold more than 50 million records, she has achieved success in Mandarin-speaking world, and she is often referred to as the "Queen of Mandopop".
