Joe DarensbourgBorn 9 July 1906. Died 24 May 1985
Joe Darensbourg
1906-07-09
Joe Darensbourg Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Darensbourg (July 9, 1906–May 24, 1985) was a New Orleans based jazz clarinetist and saxophonist notable for his work with Buddy Petit, Jelly Roll Morton, Charlie Creath, Fate Marable, Andy Kirk, Johnny Wittwer, Kid Ory, Wingy Manone, Joe Liggins and Louis Armstrong.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Darensbourg Tracks
West End Blues
Teddy Buckner
West End Blues
West End Blues
Last played on
Maryland
Buster Wilson
Maryland
Maryland
Composer
Last played on
The Girls Go Crazy 'Bout The Way I Walk
Bud Scott
The Girls Go Crazy 'Bout The Way I Walk
The Girls Go Crazy 'Bout The Way I Walk
Composer
Last played on
Blues for Jimmy Noone
Teddy Buckner
Blues for Jimmy Noone
Blues for Jimmy Noone
Composer
Last played on
