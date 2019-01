Bomba Estéreo is a Colombian band founded in the capital, Bogotá, in 2005 by Simón Mejía. Their music has been described as "electro vacilón" (a term dismissed by the band), "electro tropical" or "psychedelic cumbia". According to Mejía, the band's name (which translates into English as "stereo bomb") is a Colombian term for "a really cool, awesome, bad ass party".