William NicholsonBritish screenwriter, playwright, and novelist. Born 12 January 1948
William Nicholson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-01-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/aea30dab-a334-4456-a56f-38cbb9f0dfca
William Nicholson Biography (Wikipedia)
William Benedict Nicholson, OBE, FRSL (born 12 January 1948) is a British screenwriter, playwright, and novelist who has been nominated twice for an Oscar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Nicholson Tracks
Sort by
Requiem
Giacomo Puccini
Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Requiem
Last played on
Back to artist