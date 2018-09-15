Victor Lewis-Smith
Victor Lewis-Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Lewis-Smith is a British film, television and radio producer, a TV and restaurant critic and newspaper columnist. He is Executive Producer of the ITV1 National Food & Drink Awards. He is a music graduate of the University of York. He is a long-standing contributor to Private Eye Magazine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
