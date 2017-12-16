LenkaBorn 19 March 1978
Lenka
1978-03-19
Lenka Biography (Wikipedia)
Lenka Kripac (born 19 March 1978) is an Australian singer and actress best known for her song "The Show", from her self-titled album Lenka. "The Show" has been used in numerous advertisements, most notably for Old Navy, as well as the Nickelodeon film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and the 2011 film Moneyball. Her song "Everything at Once" was used in a Windows 8 television advertisement and in a Disney Movie Rewards commercial. Her fifth studio album, Attune, was released in 2017.
Everything At Once
Lenka
Everything At Once
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n65r2.jpglink
Everything At Once
Last played on
The Show
Lenka
The Show
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n65r2.jpglink
The Show
Last played on
All My Bells Are Ringing
Lenka
All My Bells Are Ringing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n65r2.jpglink
All My Bells Are Ringing
Last played on
Don't Let Me Fall
Lenka
Don't Let Me Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n65r2.jpglink
Don't Let Me Fall
Last played on
Trouble Is A Friend
Lenka
Trouble Is A Friend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n65r2.jpglink
Trouble Is A Friend
Last played on
We Will Not Grow Old
Lenka
We Will Not Grow Old
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n65r2.jpglink
We Will Not Grow Old
Last played on
Live Lounge: Lenka
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-06-17T16:56:16
17
Jun
2009
Live Lounge: Lenka
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
