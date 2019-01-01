Lutz Glandien (born 1954) is a Berlin-based German avant garde composer and musician. He has composed a number of classical and electroacoustic pieces, released four solo albums, and collaborated with English percussionist Chris Cutler to record two acclaimed avant-rock albums, Domestic Stories (1992) and p53 (1996).

Glandien has received several scholarships and awards, including the Voya Toncitch Prize at the International Piano Composition Contest in Paris in 1987 for his work entitled 365. He was described as "a major talent" by Facelift Magazine in 1994.