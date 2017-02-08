Michael Jeffrey Lloyd (born November 3, 1948) is an American record producer, arranger, songwriter and musician. After working with Mike Curb, Kim Fowley and others in the mid and late 1960s on musical projects including the West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band, and Steven Spielberg's first short film, Amblin', he became a producer of such teen idol pop stars as The Osmonds, Shaun Cassidy, and Leif Garrett in the 1970s.

During the 1980s, he supervised the music soundtrack for the movie Dirty Dancing, and produced the hit "(I've Had) The Time of My Life", as well as working with Belinda Carlisle, Barry Manilow, and many others. By his own account, he has earned over 100 gold and platinum records.