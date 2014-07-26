Chico FreemanBorn 17 July 1949
Chico Freeman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-07-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae99f5cb-ff41-4541-96a1-843c8128d459
Chico Freeman Biography (Wikipedia)
Chico Freeman (born Earl Lavon Freeman Jr.; July 17, 1949) is a modern jazz tenor saxophonist and trumpeter and son of jazz saxophonist Von Freeman. He began recording as lead musician in 1976 with Morning Prayer, won the New York Jazz Award in 1979 and earned the Stereo Review Record of the Year in 1981 for his album The Outside Within.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chico Freeman Tracks
Sort by
In Spirit
Chico Freeman
In Spirit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Spirit
Mys-story
Chico Freeman
Mys-story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mys-story
Each One Teach One
Chico Freeman
Each One Teach One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Each One Teach One
I Can't Get Started
Chico Freeman
I Can't Get Started
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Get Started
Last played on
Crossing The Sudan
Chico Freeman
Crossing The Sudan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crossing The Sudan
Last played on
Chico Freeman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist