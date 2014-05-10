ElaizaFormed 2013
Elaiza is a German band from Berlin that represented Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Copenhagen, Denmark, with their song "Is It Right". The leader of the group is Elżbieta "Ela" Steinmetz. She was born in Ukraine and is of mixed Polish and Ukrainian origin as her mother comes from Poland and her father is from Ukraine. This cultural background is reflected in the sound of her songs.
