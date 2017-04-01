Phil Chen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae980dce-f99b-4a5d-aa3e-d7abe9edd756
Phil Chen Biography (Wikipedia)
Phil Chen is a well-known Jamaican bassist. He was one of England's most utilized session bassists during the 1970s and 1980s, including Jeff Beck, and the Rod Stewart band from 1977 to 1980, but is probably best known for his later work with Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger of The Doors.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phil Chen Tracks
Sort by
Reach Out, I'll Be There
Phil Chen
Reach Out, I'll Be There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reach Out, I'll Be There
Last played on
Back to artist