Lukas GeniušasBorn 1 July 1990
Lukas Geniušas
1990-07-01
Lukas Geniušas (Russian: Лукас Генюшас; born July 1, 1990 in Moscow) is a Russian-Lithuanian pianist. Geniušas began to study piano at the age of five, and in 1996 he entered the Moscow Frederic Chopin College of Music Performing.
He studied piano with professor Vera Gornostayeva at the Moscow State Conservatory. Since 2004, he has received the M. Rostropovich Foundation scholarship.
He started to perform in public in 1996, and since that time he performed with various orchestras in the best venues of Moscow, St. Peterburg, Vilnius, Wroclaw and Hamburg. He arranged solo appearances in Russia, Poland, Sweden, Germany, France, Switzerland, Lithuania and Austria.
12 Studies Op 25 for piano
Frédéric Chopin
12 Studies Op 25 for piano
12 Studies Op 25 for piano
Prelude no.13 in D flat major [from 13 Preludes Op.32 for piano]
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude no.13 in D flat major [from 13 Preludes Op.32 for piano]
Prelude no.13 in D flat major [from 13 Preludes Op.32 for piano]
12 Studies Op.10 for piano
Frédéric Chopin
12 Studies Op.10 for piano
12 Studies Op.10 for piano
Waltz no.6 in B minor [from 12 Waltzes, 17 landlers and 9 ecossaises D.145]
Franz Schubert
Waltz no.6 in B minor [from 12 Waltzes, 17 landlers and 9 ecossaises D.145]
Sonata in B minor S.178 for piano
Franz Liszt
Sonata in B minor S.178 for piano
Sonata in B minor S.178 for piano
Etude no.11 in A minor (Op.25)
Frédéric Chopin
Etude no.11 in A minor (Op.25)
Etude no.11 in A minor (Op.25)
Cadenza for Concerto no. 1 in C major Op.15 for piano and orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cadenza for Concerto no. 1 in C major Op.15 for piano and orchestra
Cadenza for Concerto no. 1 in C major Op.15 for piano and orchestra
