FreemasonsEnglish-Irish dance/house group. Formed 2005
Freemasons
2005
Freemasons Biography (Wikipedia)
Freemasons are an English DJ duo from Brighton, East Sussex, England. The act consists of the producers Russell Small (who is also one half of the house production duo Phats & Small) and James Wiltshire (who also works with Phats & Small under the alias 'Jimmy Gomez').
Beautiful Liar (Freemasons Remix)
Beyoncé
Love On My Mind
Freemasons
Heartbreak (Make Me A Dancer) (feat. Sophie Ellis‐Bextor)
Freemasons
Work (Freemasons Mix)
Kelly Rowland
Nothing But A Heartache
Freemasons
Love On My Mind (Radio Edit) (feat. Siedah Garrett)
Freemasons
Rain Down Love
Freemasons
Green Light (Freemasons Remix)
Beyoncé
Love Sensation '06 (Freemasons Remix) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018
Loleatta Holloway
Bring It Back
Freemasons
Uninvited (feat. Bailey Tzuke)
Freemasons
Uninvited
Freemasons
