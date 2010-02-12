ArsisMetal band. Formed 2000
Arsis
2000
Arsis Biography (Wikipedia)
Arsis is an American extreme metal band from Virginia Beach, Virginia, formed in 2000. The band is currently signed to Nuclear Blast.
