Buddy MillerNashville singer-songwriter, married to Julie Miller. Born 6 September 1952
Buddy Miller
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqz71.jpg
1952-09-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae9156f5-1ed4-4c42-828b-fe1f7b1876a7
Buddy Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Paul "Buddy" Miller (born September 6, 1952) is an American singer, songwriter, musician, recording artist and producer, currently living in Nashville, Tennessee. Miller is married to and has recorded with singer-songwriter Julie Miller.
Midnight And Lonesome
Buddy Miller
Midnight And Lonesome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
Midnight And Lonesome
Last played on
Just Someone I Used To Know
Buddy Miller
Just Someone I Used To Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
Just Someone I Used To Know
Last played on
Somewhere Trouble Don't Go
Buddy Miller
Somewhere Trouble Don't Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
Somewhere Trouble Don't Go
Last played on
Come Early Mornin'
Buddy Miller
Come Early Mornin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
Come Early Mornin'
Last played on
Sneaky Snake (feat. Duane Eddy)
Buddy Miller
Sneaky Snake (feat. Duane Eddy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
Sneaky Snake (feat. Duane Eddy)
Last played on
That's How Strong My Love Is
Buddy Miller
That's How Strong My Love Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
That's How Strong My Love Is
Last played on
I Believe In You
Buddy Miller
I Believe In You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
I Believe In You
Last played on
Worry Too Much
Buddy Miller
Worry Too Much
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
Worry Too Much
Last played on
Love Snuck Up
Buddy Miller
Love Snuck Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
Love Snuck Up
Last played on
Love Grows Wild
Buddy Miller
Love Grows Wild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
Love Grows Wild
Last played on
Move Up (feat. Ann McCrary, Regina McCrary, Jim Lauderdale & Buddy Miller)
Patty Griffin
Move Up (feat. Ann McCrary, Regina McCrary, Jim Lauderdale & Buddy Miller)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Move Up (feat. Ann McCrary, Regina McCrary, Jim Lauderdale & Buddy Miller)
Last played on
Does My Ring Burn Your Finger
Buddy Miller
Does My Ring Burn Your Finger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
Does My Ring Burn Your Finger
Last played on
I Am The Man, Thomas
Ralph Stanley
I Am The Man, Thomas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
I Am The Man, Thomas
Last played on
Wedding Bells
Buddy Miller
Wedding Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
Wedding Bells
Last played on
One Of These Days
Buddy Miller
One Of These Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
One Of These Days
Last played on
When the Right One Comes Along
Dennis Crouch
When the Right One Comes Along
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
When the Right One Comes Along
Last played on
Hickory Wind
Buddy Miller
Hickory Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
Hickory Wind
Last played on
Love's Gonna Live Here
Buddy Miller
Love's Gonna Live Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
Love's Gonna Live Here
Last played on
After The Fire Is Gone
Buddy Miller
After The Fire Is Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
After The Fire Is Gone
Last played on
That's How I Got To Memphis
Buddy Miller
That's How I Got To Memphis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
That's How I Got To Memphis
Last played on
The Real Thing
Martina McBride
The Real Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjtp.jpglink
The Real Thing
Last played on
A Showman's Life
Buddy Miller
A Showman's Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
A Showman's Life
Last played on
After The Fire Is Gone
Buddy Miller
After The Fire Is Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
After The Fire Is Gone
Last played on
Wild Horses
Buddy Miller
Wild Horses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
Wild Horses
Last played on
This Old World
Buddy Miller
This Old World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqz71.jpglink
This Old World
Last played on
Sunday Morning Coming Down
Buddy Miller & Kris Kristofferson
Sunday Morning Coming Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmpv.jpglink
Sunday Morning Coming Down
Last played on
