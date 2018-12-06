Estêvão Lopes MoragoBorn 1575. Died 1630
Estêvão Lopes Morago
1575
Estêvão Lopes Morago Biography (Wikipedia)
Estêvão Lopes Morago (Spanish: Esteban Lopez Morago) (c. 1575 in Vallecas, Spain – 1630 in Viseu, Portugal) was a Spanish-born composer who studied, lived, worked and died in Portugal. He is one of the most important polyphonists in the music history of Portugal. Another representative of the high level of cultural interchanges between the two countries, as some of the highest figures of the peninsular cultural history have moved around between the two countries freely and mostly in a way unrelated to the political events of the time (Diego Velázquez was of Portuguese origin; and Alonso Sánchez Coello are some of the examples).
Estêvão Lopes Morago Tracks
Commissa Mea
Commissa Mea
Commissa Mea
Last played on
Oculi mei semper ad Dominum
Oculi mei semper ad Dominum
Oculi mei semper ad Dominum
Last played on
Versa est in luctum
Versa est in luctum
Versa est in luctum
Last played on
