WolfstoneFormed 1989
Wolfstone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ae84c607-8cf1-49a2-a38e-7aead9115202
Wolfstone Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolfstone are a Scottish musical group founded in 1989, who play Celtic rock. Their repertoire consists of both original songs and traditional folk pieces. To date, they have released seven studio albums, the latest, Terra Firma, in 2007. The band record on their own label, Once Bitten Records. The group are named after the "Wolfstone", a Pictish stone originally sited at Ardross, Easter Ross, close to where the band initially recorded.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wolfstone Tracks
Sort by
Cleveland Park
Wolfstone
Cleveland Park
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cleveland Park
Last played on
Cleveland Park / The Banks Of The Allan / Kenny Gillies Of Portnalong, Skye
Wolfstone
Cleveland Park / The Banks Of The Allan / Kenny Gillies Of Portnalong, Skye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elav The Terrible
Wolfstone
Elav The Terrible
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elav The Terrible
Last played on
The £10 Float - Kinnaird House, £10 Float, The Cottage In The Grove
Wolfstone
The £10 Float - Kinnaird House, £10 Float, The Cottage In The Grove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hector The Hero
Wolfstone
Hector The Hero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hector The Hero
Last played on
Balivanich
Wolfstone
Balivanich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Balivanich
Last played on
White Gown
Wolfstone
White Gown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Gown
Last played on
The Brave Foot Soldiers
Wolfstone
The Brave Foot Soldiers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Brave Foot Soldiers
Last played on
Braes of Sutherland
Wolfstone
Braes of Sutherland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Braes of Sutherland
Last played on
Holy Ground
Wolfstone
Holy Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holy Ground
Last played on
Heart and Soul
Wolfstone
Heart and Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart and Soul
Last played on
5/4 Madness
Wolfstone
5/4 Madness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
5/4 Madness
Last played on
Brave Boys
Wolfstone
Brave Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brave Boys
Last played on
Morag's Reels
Wolfstone
Morag's Reels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morag's Reels
Last played on
Black Dog
Wolfstone
Black Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Dog
Last played on
Asturian Way
Wolfstone
Asturian Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Asturian Way
Last played on
Paella Grande
Wolfstone
Paella Grande
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paella Grande
Last played on
Sleepy Toon
Wolfstone
Sleepy Toon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleepy Toon
Last played on
Glenglass
Wolfstone
Glenglass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glenglass
Last played on
Broken Levee
Wolfstone
Broken Levee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broken Levee
Last played on
Battle
Wolfstone
Battle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Battle
Last played on
The Road to Mount Tinnie
Wolfstone
The Road to Mount Tinnie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Road to Mount Tinnie
Last played on
Clueless/Fleshmarket Close/The Steampacket
Wolfstone
Clueless/Fleshmarket Close/The Steampacket
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Appropriate Dipstick
Wolfstone
The Appropriate Dipstick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Appropriate Dipstick
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections 2013: Celtic Connections at 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed2wrz/acts/a8rnc8
BBC Studios
2013-01-13T16:21:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013mwct.jpg
13
Jan
2013
Celtic Connections 2013: Celtic Connections at 20
BBC Studios
Wolfstone Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist