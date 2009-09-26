Patricia "Little Pattie" Thelma Thompson (née Amphlett) OAM (born 17 March 1949), is an Australian singer who performed as a 1960s surf pop singer and then in adult contemporary music. Her debut single from November 1963, "He's My Blonde Headed, Stompie Wompie, Real Gone Surfer Boy", achieved #2 chart success in Sydney and peaked at #19 on the national Kent Music Report. She appeared regularly on television variety programs, including Bandstand and toured supporting Col Joye and the Joy Boys. Little Pattie was entertaining troops during the Vietnam War in Nui Dat, Vietnam, as an Australia Forces Sweetheart, when the nearby Battle of Long Tan began on 18 August 1966. In 1994 she received the Vietnam Logistic and Support Medal "in recognition of her services in support of the Australian Armed Forces in operations in Vietnam."